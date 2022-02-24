The Chiawana Riverhawks stunned top GSL team Gonzaga Prep in the district tournament and were able to make it to the championship game before they fell to Richland.
Friday night, they take on a tough Sunnyside team in a loser out, winner to Tacoma game at Richland High School.
The three seniors are excited about the opportunity.
A'niyah Heavens said they need to, "Play together and trust one another."
Brianne Bunger noted, "It's like any other game. Go into with confidence, having fun and playing as a team."
Camryn Cartwright, who missed her junior year with a leg injury, said, "It's been awesome seeing this team grow together and a lot of the freshmen have played a big role."
Chiawana was seeded 10th by the committee which placed them in a do or die scenario.
Coach Mike Brown believes this team could do something recent teams haven't.
"Unfortunately last time we were at state, it was a short visit. I think this year we have an opportunity to do something special. We have a group of girls that are hungry."
The Riverhawks last placed in state in 2011 when they finished third.
They have won 9 of their past 11.
Tickets for this Friday's matchup must be purchased online.