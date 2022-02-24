The Chiawana Riverhawks secured their third-consecutive state title at the Mat Classic.
Prior to the season, head coach Jack Anderson knew this would be his last ride as the head man -- Stepping away to spend more time with family and be a dad.
The Riverhawks had three individual state titles as well as a third consecutive team title.
"Just really proud of the kids and the coaching staff," said Anderson, "for leting me finish out with the win."
One of the individual state champions: Jack's son, Isaiah, who grew up looking up to chill on a wrestling.
"I grew up as a little kid just idolizing these wrestlers," said Isaiah, an Oregon State wrestling commit. "To be able to come out here and win my last state title and team state title for my dad means a lot."
After his final match, shared a special moment with his coach who now just gets to be a dad and a fan.
"It was a special moment," said Anderson.
Anderson says his favorite moments as a Riverhawk come not from the hardware but from the work done at practice through the years.
"I don't know that I would say that there was a specific highlight," explained Anderson. "I think that my highlight is this wrestling room. There's a lot of things that go on in this room that people don't see. They see the wins and the losses outside of the room, but I think that the most special thing that I could take with me as we move forward is just the blood, sweat and tears that were made in this room."
While Anderson is relieving his duties as a coach, in addition to his duties as a dad, will continue to teach at Chiawana High School.