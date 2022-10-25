The Chiawana Riverhawks return to the 2022 slowpitch softball state playoffs as the defending champion.
The Hawks have been in the tournament all three years of its existence.
In 2021, a dramatic 1-run win over Central Valley secured the trophy, but what are the keys this year?
"Working together as a team," said Senior Outfielder Estella Zaro. "Helping each other, lifting each other up and just cause you do bad at the plate one time doesn't mean that the whole team has to follow. Just stay positive throughout the game."
This year, Chiawana is again the top seed in the tournament and will play North Creek Friday morning in the quarterfinals with the winner playing at 2.
Senior infielder Matty Woolf was not on last year's team, but is hoping to make an impact this year.
"It's really exciting to be able to come and join this group of girls and help them try to accomplish getting a state title again. I think that would be just really cool and it would just be a great opportunity."
Chiawana finished 20-2 on the year with their only losses to Moses Lake, who is the second seed in the tournament.
The whole tournament is being played at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
The State Championship is Saturday at 2.