The Chiawana Riverhawks won their second straight state slowpitch softball title over the weekend.
Last year, they had to come back in the final inning against Central Valley, but this year, it was a convincing win over the Bears that brings the trophy back to Pasco.
The Hawks used an 8-run fourth inning to separate themselves in the victory.
"It's a great way to end our senior season," said Senior Estella Zaro. "Keep that tradition going."
Senior Matty Woolf said it was a payoff for their hard work.
Pitcher Gabriela Garza said, "I just knew that everyone behind me, all my teammates had my back and that's really what kept me going."
Many of the players will also play on the fastpitch team which is coming off a state tournament appearance this past spring.
That season begins in March.