The Chiawana Riverhawks won the slow pitch softball state championship in dramatic fashion this past fall and are looking to follow that success during the fast pitch season.
The team made it to the quarterfinals in 2019, the last time a state tournament was held, and they want to get back.
Senior Sawyer Stenson praised the team saying, "We have speed. We have people that can hit. We have defense. We have all that you need, we just need to mesh and I think we'll be great."
Senior Maliyah Twitty echoed the comments noting, "Our team is very good and I feel like if we play to our expectations we should be able to take down the MCC. This is the best team I have ever been on for high school ball."
Coach Matt Hirai says most of the team played in the slow pitch season and that will help them in fast pitch.
"It gave a lot of these girls reps on the dirt and that translates no matter where you play. That translates to fastpitch. A ground ball is a ground ball. I think definitely a big benefit."
The season begins Friday when the Hawks host Post Falls.