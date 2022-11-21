Three-time defending state champ Chiawana has started wrestling practice, but this time with a new top dog.
Long-time coach Jack Anderson retired after the 2021-22 season and was succeeded by Manny Plata, who previously coached at Grandview.
While the team and coach get used to each other, they both acknowledge the same high standards.
"He's a little bit more conditioning, a little bit more high paced," said junior Jordan Tobias who wrestles at 138. "Our coach last year was really about technique and stuff."
Senior Isaiah Medina, a defending state champ at 113 but who's wrestling at 120, said, "[There's been] a lot of intensity. Got a lot of returners still so it's looking pretty good right now. Gotta keep up the work. Keep showing up to practice, working hard and eventually we'll get there."
Last year's team had several seniors, including Isaiah Anderson and Darion Johnson who won state titles individually in addition to the team.
But Coach Manny, as he's called, says he has some familiarity with his new team.
"We're on the same page. I've coached a few of them in the past, so I kind of already know their style and they know where I come from as as a coach so they can be great leaders for me. Get all the other kids on the same page, but wrestling is wrestling."
Coach Manny does have several state champions or placers that are back which will help as they push for a 4th straight state title.
The Lady Riverhawks also have a returning state champ and both teams see their season start next week.