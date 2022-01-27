When Chiawana High School was started in 2009, Jack Anderson became the first head wrestling coach for the Riverhawks. The boys program won a state championship that year, one of Anderson's favorite memories. Anderson will be retiring after this season.
"There's a lot of memories," said Anderson. "I would say that first year winning that state title was pretty important, as well as the first year we started the program. We saw a lot of guys tonight that were on the first Chiawana team."
Some of Anderson's prior wrestlers and teammates from Central Washington -- The Wildcats no longer have a wrestling program -- showed up on Wednesday night to honor the coach.
"It was great seeing all my ex-wrestlers," said Anderson. "They're all grown up now."
Athletic Director John Cazier organized it. Anderson says he didn't know about it until earlier in the week and was surprised at how many people showed up.
"I didn't really realize how many people would show up," said Anderson. "This was really special. I appreciate [Cazier] putting this together. I was a little embarrassed, but I appreciated him putting it together and all the families and ex-wrestlers coming out."
During his 12 completed seasons he has coached 6 individual State champions, 57 state placers, and his teams have placed at Mat Classic 5 times, with back to back WIAA 4A State Championships in 2019 and 2020.
Chiawana wrestling has won 8 league championships, 8 district championships, and 2 regional championships while Coach Anderson was recognized by his peers as conference Coach of the Year 8 times, and the Washington State coach of the year in 2020.
During his tenure his teams have tallied a total conference dual record of 89 wins and 7 losses, including a record of 79 and 3 in Mid Columbia Conference matches.
Last night was the final home dual for Anderson and the Riverhawk seniors. Chiawana beat Kennewick 82-0. Anderson has seen a lot of success on the mat, but what made people show up to honor Anderson was probably what he did off the mat -- Anderson saying his biggest accomplishment is the type of men those that have gone his program have become.
"Wrestling is about family," said Anderson. "Both with the wrestlers and all their families in this unit. We hope we made an impact on this community. I think we did. It's just neat to see all the people here tonight and what this program has done for them. I'm just a small part of it. We saw a lot of guys tonight that were on that first Chiawana team and they are doing some great things in their lives and the communities that they live in."
Family is exactly why Anderson is hanging up the whistle after this season. Wife Marisa and their four children Isaiah, Isabel, Mylie and Bailie joined Anderson for the ceremony.
"It's bittersweet," said Anderson. "I look around and when I saw my ex-wrestlers, it made me a little teary eyed, but I'm excited for what's next."
Isaiah Anderson is a senior at Chiawana headed to Oregon State next year to continue his career on the mat. He says he's excited to finish out his time as a Riverhawk with his dad.
"My whole life I grew up looking up to Chiawana wrestlers because my dad was the head coach," said Isaiah, "and I use that as motivation. I dedicate my whole wrestling career to this program. For it to be me and my dad's last ride together is pretty cool."
Isiaiah is a two-time state champion. He missed out on the opportunity to compete his junior year due to the pandemic, but is hoping to finish out his senior year with another state title.
The Riverhawks as a team have their sights set on hardware, which would make Coach Anderson's career come full circle.
The Mat Classic is February 18-19 in Tacoma.