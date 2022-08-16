Many high school kids spend the summer going on vacation, relaxing or at worst working a summer job, but not Malia Ruud.
The Chiawana star was part of an under-16 team that won a national title and has been named to the Samoan national team that will compete in India in September in the FIBA under-18 Asia Championships.
She says she's super excited to take part in the tournament.
"Mostly because my Grandpa is 100% Samoan. He was born there and it's just nice. And my mom played for the Samoan team back in the day."
Ruud is only American that will be on the team which is almost entirely made up of players from Australia and New Zealand.
And while her goal is to win and push the Samoan team towards possible Olympic opportunities, there's another benefit.
"I'll get to like feel my heritage a little bit more and get to know the coaches and more diverse people."
The soon to be sophomore says she will travel to India on the first of September and be back about two weeks later.
With the team based out of Australia, Ruud is conversing with coaches remotely and getting workouts that she's doing at home.