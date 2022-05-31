The recently revived Columbia Basin Series All-Star baseball game returns for a second season Thursday at Richland high school.
The game will be broadcast on SWX beginning at 5:30 p.m. featuring some of the best high school players in the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas.
Tri-Cities Prep Coach Jason Jarrett is one of the coordinators of the event.
He said, "We have treats in the dugouts for the players and it's a special time to make these kids feel like big leaguers. We go all out."
The Tri-City team won last year in the first game back after more than two decades of the series being dormant.
The two teams were determined, in part, by what Jarrett called feeder games where they showcased their skills for coaches.
"Honestly, it's all about your high school program, what you represent," noted Jarrett. "To come back to an all-star game and represent the name on the front of the jersey, top of your hat, it says something."
Jarrett also says that this allows any seniors that are unsigned to play at the college level, 4-year or 2-year, a chance to gain some exposure