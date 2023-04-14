The Tri-City sports community remembered one of its most influential people Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium.
John Crawford was a mainstay in high school sports in Central Washington from putting on events, to keeping stats, to mentoring and much more.
Among his many contributions was bringing state cross country to Pasco and helping grow the Pasco Invite to be one of the biggest high school meets in the country.
"He was one of those guys that, the old saying 'How much you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,'" said former Pasco track coach and Richland AD Steve Potter. "That's what John Crawford was all about. He didn't care about getting credit, he gave credit. And he was an innovator."
Former Pasco Athletic Director Anne Hayden Ray added, "Everything he did was well done and coaches thought the world of John Crawford. His integrity was without question.
Saturday is the 60th Pasco Invitational, which will be run on John Crawford Track.
Thousands of athletes will be competing in what probably is the best tribute to John's legacy.