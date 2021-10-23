BURBANK, WA - After going undefeated last season and graduating 14 seniors, the Columbia-Burbank Coyotes were dealing with an odd set of expectations going into this season. There were questions about whether or not this young team would be able to live up to the Coyote's history of success.
They haven't lost in two years, they've won the league championship two years in a row, and now sit on the cusp of the first threepeat in school history. But while they've had a lot of success this year, the Coyotes are focused on the present.
“I think we've done pretty good,’ said junior quarterback Michael Lenke, ‘I hope we've performed to everyone's expectations. All we have to do is just keep playing this good through the rest of the season and into playoffs.”
“If we win last week, we don't focus on that, it's already over and we just focus on the next week going in and what we need to do this week.” said sophomore running back Elijah Kinsey
I know it sounds cliché but week by week.’ said coach Trevor Curtis, ‘we really do, we don't look ahead, we're just taking it week by week. That opponent, we come in with a game plan and we're focused on that week, that opponent and with our game plan.”
Columbia-Burbank travels to Mabton on Saturday, where they hope to grab win number 8.