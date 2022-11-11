The Central Washington Athletic Conference released their all-conference football teams.
Othello's Sonny Asu was named the offensive player of the year, Prosser's Neo Medrano the defensive player of the year and there were co-coaches of the year; Roger Hoell, Othello and Patrick Mitchell, Ephrata.
Prosser had the most first-team selections with 9, followed by Othello's 8.
Here are the all-conference teams:
FIRST TEAM
QUARTERBACK: Kory McClure, jr., Prosser. RUNNING BACK: Sonny Asu, sr., Othello; Neo Medrano, sr., Prosser. WIDE RECEIVER: Isaac Kernan, sr., Prosser; Allan Sires, sr., East Valley. TIGHT END: Eric O’Neel, jr., Ephrata. CENTER: Jacob Marks, jr., Prosser. GUARD: EJ Hurtado, jr., Prosser; Giovanni Love, sr., Othello. TACKLE: Mason Perez, so., Othello.
DEFENSIVE END: Julian Alegria, sr., Othello; EJ Hurtado, jr., Prosser. DEFENSIVE LINE: Wes Kriete, sr., Ephrata; Mason Perez, so., Othello. OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Ezra Gonzalez, sr., Othello; Travis Hendrick, sr., Ephrata; Neo Medrano, sr., Prosser. INSIDE LINEBACKER: Jaxon Elliott, jr., Ephrata; Terrill Freeman, sr., Othello. CORNERBACK: Josh Boast, sr., Ellensburg; Nate Robinson, sr., Prosser. SAFETY: Darius Andaya, jr., Ellensburg; Sonny Asu, sr., Othello.
PUNTER: Garin Gurtler, sr., East Valley. KICKER: Max Flores, sr., Prosser. ALL-PURPOSE: Emanuel Brambila, sr., East Valley.
SECOND TEAM
QUARTERBACK: Garin Gurtler, sr., East Valley. RUNNING BACK: Alex Mendez, jr., Othello; Hudson Sager, sr., Ephrata. WIDE RECEIVER: Darius Andaya, jr., Ellensburg; Josh Green, sr., Ephrata. CENTER: Alexis Lopez, sr., Grandview. GUARD: Vaden Dormaier, sr., Ephrata; David Tormala, jr., Selah. TACKLE: Wes Kriete, sr., Ephrata; Gonzalo Lopez Rojas, jr., Prosser.
DEFENSIVE END: Vaden Dormaier, sr., Ephrata; Kyle Frick, sr., Ellensburg. DEFENSIVE LINE: Giovanni Love, sr., Othello; Tre Webb, sr., Prosser. OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: JJ Dobie, sr., East Valley; Tyler Raine, sr., Ephrata. INSIDE LINEBACKER: Jayvon Atkins, sr., East Valley; Brennen Carey, sr., Prosser. CORNERBACK: Josh Green, sr., Ephrata; Reagan Miller, jr., East Valley. SAFETY: Teegan Hooper, sr., East Valley; Havic Prieto, jr., Prosser.
PUNTER: Kyle Frick, sr., Ellensburg. KICKER: Carson Knautz, sr., East Valley; Colton Shea, so., Selah.
HONORABLE MENTION
QUARTERBACK: Travis Hendrick, sr., Ephrata. RUNNING BACK: Christian Flores, sr., East Valley; Colton Magruder, so., Ellensburg. WIDE RECEIVER: Chris Veloz, sr., Prosser. GUARD: Zaydin Ezell, so., Ellensburg; Henry Joyce, jr., Ellensburg. TACKLE: Jayvon Atkins, sr., East Valley; Yahir Lamas, sr., Prosser.
DEFENSIVE END: Matthew Magana, jr., Grandview. DEFENSIVE LINE: Chase Bugni, so., Selah; Yiovanni Martinez, jr., Prosser. INSIDE LINEBACKER: Austin Garza, sr., Grandview; Aidan Harris, sr., Prosser; Tate Taylor, sr., Ellensburg. CORNERBACK: Hunter Handy, sr., Ephrata; Carson Knautz, sr., East Valley; Alex Mendez, jr., Othello. SAFETY: Alex Juarez, sr., East Valley.
PUNTER: Max Flores, sr., Prosser.
TEAM-BY-TEAM SELECTIONS
EAST VALLEY: 3 first team (AP Brambila, P Gurtler, WR Sires), 6 second team (ILB Atkins, OLB Dobie, QB Gurtler, S Hooper, K Knautz, CB Miller), 4 honorable mention (OT Atkins, RB Flores, S Juarez, CB Knautz)
ELLENSBURG: 2 first team (S Andaya, CB Boast), 3 second team (WR Andaya, DE/P Frick), 4 honorable mention (OG Ezell, OG Joyce, RB Magruder, ILB Taylor)
EPHRATA: 4 first team (ILB Elliott, OLB Hendrick, DL Kriete, TE Oneel), 7 second team (OG/DE Dormaier, WR/CB Green, OT Kriete, OLB Raine, RB Sager), 2 honorable mention (CB Handy, QB Hendrick)
GRANDVIEW: 1 second team (OC Alexis Lopez), 2 honorable mention (ILB Garza, DE Magana)
OTHELLO: 8 first team (DE Alegria, RB/S Asu, OLB Gonzalez, ILB Freeman, OG Love, OT/DL Perez), 2 second team (DL Love, RB Mendez), 1 honorable mention (CB Mendez)
PROSSER: 9 first team (K Flores, OG/DE Hurtado, WR Kernan, OC Marks, QB McClure, RB/OLB Medrano, CB Robinson), 4 second team (ILB Carey, OT Lopez Rojas, S Prieto, DL Webb), 5 honorable mention (P Flores, ILB Harris, OT Lamas, DL Martinez, WR Veloz)
SELAH: 2 second team (K Shea, OG Tormala), 1 honorable mention (DL Bugni)