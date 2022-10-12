The CWAC will have the spotlight this week with two of its football frontrunners squaring off Thursday; Prosser hosts East Valley.
The Mustangs dropped their first game of 2022 last week at Othello but remain in the top five of the RPI rankings and are looking to bounce back.
The Red Devils come to town undefeated in league play and overall.
Despite last week's loss, Prosser players and coaches say it's not time to write off the Mustangs.
"I'm just looking forward to bouncing back from the loss we had last week," said Senior RB/LB Neo Medrano. "Just trying to see because I think everyone like noticed that we lost, so I wanna make sure that everyone knows that we just had an off game. I want them to know that we're still up there."
Senior Max Flores said, "I know East Valley's coming off with a good start. We came off with a loss, but we hope for a comeback setback ya know, so we're hoping to bring everything back and just do successful this week."
Prosser Football Coach Corey Ingvalson says they want a challenge. "It's great to have your backs against the wall, and you're gonna kind of see what team you are when you're faced with adversity and you have to come back. East Valley's had a great season. They're incredibly excited about their season thus far, so we're thankful for the opportunity, and we're looking forward to a great game this Thursday. Mainly because we want the opportunity to show that we can respond and that we can play better and we hope to put our best foot forward."
On the other side of this matchup East Valley is lurking just outside the top 10 of the state's RPI and they've run off six straight victories to begin the year.
What a difference one year makes after only winning one game in 2021 and leaders from this year's group are excited to announce that this year's Red Devils are for real.
"I'm excited to prove people wrong, ya know," said Senior Middle Linebacker Jayvon Atkins. "I feel like a lot of people have no hope for us, but I have hope for us, and we come into this game with heads high and honestly if I have to tell you I'm not nervous against Prosser. I'm very confident against Prosser. I'm not scared of Prosser. I'm very confident, and I feel like we're gonna take it home."
Senior Teegan Hooper called it a big name, noting, "It's kind of our for sure biggest opponent so far, and I think that I'm excited for that challenge, and I think the rest of these guys they're ready and they want that challenge."
Quarterback Garin Gurtler agreed, saying, "Give me a challenge. I like to push myself and test my abilities to win."
That game kicks off Thursday at Art Fiker Stadium at 7:00 p.m.