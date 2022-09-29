The 73rd edition of the Davis-Ike football game takes place Friday night.
The rivalry started when the old Yakima High School was split in two in the late 1950s.
Over the course of the approximately 65 years these two teams have played each other, Eisenhower has won more games, but Davis won the most recent one.
The game has seen record breaking performances and in 1964, it saw what was essentially a state title game when the two teams were 1, and 2 in the polls.
For the players, particularly the seniors, it's huge.
"We've had a rough season," said Davis Senior Ramon Mendoza. "Beating Ike would be a great de-stresser and fantastic because we'd have bragging rights over a school that's literally just down the street from us."
Ike Senior Nehemiah, Nemi, Garcia said, "It's just so much bigger than any other game. It's huge. Everybody's here, the stands are packed and the intensity is up there. Winning this game would definitely help us be more confident in going through the next couple of games in our season."
Mendoza says his favorite memory was last year's game and the winning touchdown while Garcia says he just loves the atmosphere of the game.
The two head coaches have been on opposite sides of this rivalry for about 20 years.
"It's kind of the ultimate cliche game," said Eisenhower Coach Gary Jimenez. "No other game matters, whoever has the ball last wins. All those things become true because you really do throw the records out the window, there's another one for you."
Davis Head Coach Jay Dumas noted, "It's the one game that everyone looks forward to. The last four time we've played each other, all the games have been close. I think for everybody in the community it's been good that the games have been competitive."
Jimenez says their key is to get the offense more effective and getting points on the board while Dumas noted they need to play a clean game and match the intensity.
The game will be broadcast on SWX beginning at 7:00 p.m. from Zaepfel Stadium.