Our IBEW athlete of the month for January is Davis Pirate basketball player Esmeralda Galindo.
She became the first Davis girls basketball player to score 1,000 points in her career, and she's only a junior.
She did it when she scored 40 against West Valley which also set a school record.
"It feels good to, like, just show girls can do the same things as guys. Show we can be just as good."
In addition to individual success, Davis is having one of their best seasons ever and looking to clinch a first league title since the late 1980s.
That's in large part because, as good as Galindo is, there's a lot of great talent on the Pirates.
"It means a lot because we just come on the court and make each other better on and off the court," said Galindo. "As basketball players and as people. I think we all want the same thing."
Davis coach Akil White says this team has grown up together, winning very few games not too long ago to now looking at medaling at state.
And Galindo has been part of that.
"Her offensive game has just expanded," according to White. "She can do so much more than she could two years ago. She trains a lot. I think she actually loves training more than she loves games."
Galindo says she got into basketball because of her brother whom she credits for helping her get to where she is now.
"Even if he didn't make varsity his freshman year, he worked towards that and that made me think that I could do better as well."
Davis hosts Sunnyside Friday night and if the Pirates win, they'll clinch the Big 9 crown.
As of Thursday, February 2nd, they're also 3rd in the state's RPI rankings.