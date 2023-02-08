The Big 9 wraps up their basketball regular season this weekend with the district tournament next week.
The Davis Pirate girls enter this final stretch having their first league title since 1988, 35 years ago.
Coach Akil White says this team has matured and improved each season since they first got to Davis.
"The cool thing is we grew up together. I mean, this team won, I think, 3 games as freshmen, 7 as sophomores, 11 as juniors."
Now they are two wins away from a spotless Big 9 season.
And the team has relied on their depth. Esmeralda Galindo gets a lot of attention, but Shaela Allen-Greggs hit the game-winner for that league title, Naveah Patterson has been a steady producer and White called the seniors their glue.
"We've kind of readjusted our goals," said the Davis coach. "We were like, 'Hey, our goal is Tacoma.' Now maybe we can trophy in this thing."
Davis finishes the regular season with games at Eisenhower on Friday and home against West Valley on Saturday.
They'll play in the district championship February 16th against Sunnyside.