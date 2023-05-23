Whatever happens on Friday and Saturday with the Davis boys soccer team, they are in uncharted waters and it will be new for the school.
The Pirates entered this year's state tournament, their 9th as a school, as the 13th seed.
They had only one state soccer victory in their history.
But this year, they upset Curtis in the opening round and then beat Union on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.
"It's just been like a, like a wonder season I guess," said junior Noe Garfias. "We've just been pushing all the way through, like we're final four in state. This is the first time Davis has ever done this too. It just feels magical."
Junior Ezrah Ochoa agreed saying, "Honestly it feels amazing. You know, me being one of the leaders on this team, it means a lot."
Next up the Puyallup Vikings, who beat top-seeded Newport in their quarterfinal match, in a game that will be at Puyallup's Sparks Stadium.
The winner plays for a state title Saturday at 6.
"We just gotta play with everything we got honestly," said junior Jorge Ibarra. "If we do that, then we'll accomplish great things."
Junior Alexander Capi added, "If one person comes out, another person just matches the same energy as the person that came off the field. I feel like that's something that helps out a lot."
Edwin Diaz, also a junior, believes in their comraderie, "Put our differences aside and we became one as a team. I feel like that's we've missed the past years, having the chemistry between us and now that we got it, we're really clicking."
Regardless, Davis will walk away from this weekend with their first-ever trophy in the state tournament.
Now we just wait to see what place it will be.
Plus, being led by so many juniors, this weekend is just the next step in their journey.
Friday's game is at 7 p.m.