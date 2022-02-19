The past several days have seen team stamp their ticket to state as well as many seasons end.
In the District 8 3A/4A championships, both teams advance to Regionals:
4A Boys District 8
GSL #1 Gonzaga Prep 57 MCC #1 Kamiakin 54
4A Girls District 8
MCC #3 Richland 42 MCC #2 Chiawana 32
3A Boys District 8
MCC #1 Kennewick 45 GSL #3 Ferris 43
3A Girls District 8
GSL #1 Mead 66 MCC #1 Hermiston 47
Meanwhile, it was loser-out games with the winning team advancing as the 3rd seed in the consolation bracket:
4A Boys District 8
GSL #2 Central Valley 60 MCC #2 Richland 57
4A Girls District 8
MCC #1 Pasco 55 GSL #1 Gonzaga Prep 45
3A Boys District 8
Mead vs. Mt. Spokane
3A Girls District 8
MCC #2 Kennewick 55 GSL #2 Ferris 54
The full playoff brackets will be released Sunday.