MCC-GSL Crossover
4A District Boys Championship: Chiawana at Gonzaga Prep (both to state) FINAL 53-59
4A District Girls Championship: Richland at Kamiakin (both to state) FINAL 61-55
4A Boys Consolation Bracket: Kamiakin at Richland (winner to state, loser out) 3RD 40-50
4A Girls Consolation Bracket: Gonzaga Prep at Chiawana (winner to state, loser out) FINAL 46-39
3A Boys Consolation Bracket: Walla Walla at Kennewick (winner to state, loser out) 7:00 P.M.
3A Girls Consolation Bracket: Mt. Spokane at Kennewick (winner to state, loser out) 3RD 42-46
Big 9
Boys: Eastmont at West Valley (winner to state, loser out) 6:00 P.M.
Girls: Moses Lake at Sunnyside (winner to state, loser out) FINAL 68-59
CWAC
Boys: East Valley at Pullman (winner to state, loser out) 3:00 P.M.
West Valley (Spokane) at Grandview (winner to state, loser out) FINAL 54-48
Girls: Shadle Park at Prosser (winner to state, loser out) FINAL 42-77
Othello at Clarkston (winner to state, loser out) 3:00 P.M.
SCAC
Boys District Championship: Toppenish at Zillah (both to state) FINAL 55-63
Girls District Championship: College Place at Wapato (both to state) 7:00 P.M.
Boys Consolation: Naches Valley at La Salle (winner to state, loser out) FINAL 47-48
Girls Consolation: Toppenish at Zillah (winner to state, loser out) 3:30 P.M.
EWAC
Boys District Championship: Tri-Cities Prep at Columbia (Burbank) (both to state) 8:00 P.M.
Girls District Championship: Warden at Mabton (both to state) 6:00 P.M.
Boys Consolation: Dayton-Waitsburg at Cle Elum (both to state) 4:00 P.M.
Girls Consolation: White Swan at Cle Elum (both to state) 2:00 P.M.