The Earl Barden Classic returns to Moxee for the first time in several years due to construction at the school and the pandemic.
Started in 1994 by former Quincy Coach Bill Alexander, the game has featured several players that have not only been able to play at the college level, but some even at a professional level.
Coordinator Mark Mochel says they're trying to grow the game, but he's thankful it's generating a lot of excitement.
"Before the Earl Barden Classic happened, there was one All-Star game and a lot of the smaller school kids didn't get the opportunity to play in the game."
The first game was funded by Earl Barden and played at Zaepfel Stadium with a simple goal.
"This is a chance for those kids in those small communities to showcase their talent and show what they can do."
The players have been fundraising for the event by selling tickets and ads in the game program.
There will be more than 60 players, all from smaller schools and who were on the 1st team all-league.
Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $10, or if you can't make it, you can stream it for $10 as well.
Find out more at EarlBardenClassic.com.