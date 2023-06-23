The annual Earl Barden Classic is Saturday, June 24th at East Valley High School.
Back for its 29th year, the game showcases football talent from small schools, from the 2A level down to the Bs.
Chairman of the event Mark Mochel says it allows exposure for kids that might not otherwise get it.
"The communities that we have with us, they rally around their kids so we'll get 2,500-3,000 people in the stadium on the weekend. It really spotlights those kids for their communities too."
The game returned to Moxee last year after missing two seasons due to Covid and also construction.
It started in 1994 because there had been just one football all-star game and a lot of smaller schools were not getting chances to participate.
Now they're growing the game with the idea of doing more, not only for the kids, but also the area.
"We're taking the kids bowling, taking them to the movies," said Mochel. "One thing that we're doing is giving back to the community of Yakima. Tonight we're going to the Union Gospel Mission to donate a couple of hours of time and work for them down there and give back to the community of Yakima."
Coaches this year will be Devin Bauer from Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) and Luke Abbott from Raymond.
The game kicks off at 1 Saturday at Earl Barden Stadium in Moxee.
If you can't make it, the game will also be streamed online.
Find out more about the event, and how to get the online stream, by visiting their website, EarlBardenClassic.com.