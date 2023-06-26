The 2023 Earl Barden Classic was quite the defensive battle as neither team, the West nor the East, could put up points in regulation.
Both had opportunities, in fact both had touchdowns called back on penalties, and there was a lot of laundry on the field at Earl Barden Stadium.
There was also a field goal attempt that never came close, but eventually despite a last ditch attempt by the East, which include a long completion to Toppenish's Shane Rivera, the two teams would end regulation 0-0 and go into a Kansas City tiebreaker.
The setup; the ball is placed at the 10-yard line and each team would get a chance to score. After that, you could go for 1 or 2.
The East had the ball first and Royal's Kaleb Hernandez would bowl his way into the end zone for the first points of the game.
Coach Devin Bauer of Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) chose to go for 2. Okanogan's Johnny Swartsel was able to run it in for the conversion.
The West then got their turn. On 4th and goal, Jayden McElravy from Montesano was able to find space on the right side of the line for a touchdown.
But they had to go for two and that's when the East's defense, which had been stellar all game, rose to the occasion and denied the attempt to win the game 8-6.
The annual Earl Barden Classic features recent graduates from smaller high schools, classifications 2B through 2A, to get them the spotlight that they had not previously gotten under the old All-Star game setup.
Find out more at EarlBardenClassic.com.