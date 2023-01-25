Richland boys basketball Coach Earl Streufert set a school and Tri-Cities record for wins with a victory over Hanford last night.
"We've always been a program where it's not about you and it's kind of embarrassing for me to have a night about me a little bit," said Streufert after the game. "But really it's a program night. What a tremendous history of assistant coaches and players I've had. Overacheivers, guys who were super talented and guys who would just grind in practice and play very little but just made you better everyday. I respect every guy that's played for us."
While Streufert is hesitant to make it about him, he has had a profound impact.
"Not only is coach a great coach, but he's a great person as well," said former player Paxton Stevens. "No one deserves this as much as he did. He's put in a lot of hard work into this whole program. Congrats to coach and congrats on this win tonight."
Junior Guard Josh Woodard also praised Streufert, "He means a lot. As a coach he teaches you life lessons everyday. He cares about each and everyone of his players. I wouldn't want to play for any other guy."
Tuesday night's game was packed with not only current students who were excited to see history in the making, but former players who wanted to come out and see the record broken.
Dylan Radliff played for Streufert and is now an assistant coach for Richland.
"Intense right. He just has that will to win and drive to win and his record speaks for it now."
Steufert got hired as a head coach after more than a decade as an assistant - thinking he would not do it very long, but ... this is his 23rd season.
The best part, perhaps, is that Streufert collected the record setting win at home in front of Bomber Nation at Art Dawald Gymnasium.
"I think it's special for our fans. It's great they got an opportunity to be here," said Streufert. "Our guys played together so well tonight, shared the ball and everybody played well and hard together. They got to see the hard work that those guys put in and then that little cherry on top where we get to celebrate a little bit is pretty cool."
Streufert says his focus has always been on winning whether it's a play, game or district and league titles.
Now the Bombers can turn their attention back to that and to winning an MCC championship.
They play at Hermiston Friday.