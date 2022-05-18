East Valley enters the state soccer tournament as the third seed in the 2A bracket.
The Red Devils suffered just two losses this season, one to Othello who won their first round game, and one to Ellensburg.
Now their sights are set on a loftier goal with the start of the state tournament.
Senior captain Diego Lopez says for the team, "Nothing's really changed. We've all had the same mindset. We've accomplished some of our goals, two of them. Now we're going for the third one."
Sophomore defender Jacob Russell agreed but also noted, "Our three seniors; our captain Diego has been a big role model for all of us to see how to play the game and act. Focus, concentration and other things are important. I want to play for them. I want to give all that I can so that it helps to make up for the years they lost that they can't get back."
East Valley has won three state titles, most recently in 2007. They made the championship game in 2017 but has not been to state since.
Things got off to a good start for the Red Devils in the tournament.
They shutout Newport 3-0 and will now face Squalicum Friday or Saturday in the state quarterfinals.