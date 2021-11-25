The Apple Cup is a major event in the Evergreen state that splits households and the state. Washington State and Washington play Friday in the 113th Annual Apple Cup. However, it's not just the Apple Cup that pits the east against the west side of the state. The roots of a rivalry divided by the cascades go into the high school game.
The Kennewick Lions are in the state 3A football semifinals. For the second weekend in a row, Kennewick is facing a team from the west side. The Lions upset O'Dea last weekend at Memorial Stadium and not shift their focus to #2 Eastside Catholic back at Seattle Center Saturday.
Common on the west side, rain is in the forecast. The Lions are preparing for the Seattle rain by keeping the balls nice and wet this week at practice by using trash cans filled with water.
"We're just trying to get ready for Saturday's game because it's supposed to be pouring rain down there," said senior runningback Myles Mayovsky.
Kennewick wants to make sure they are ready for whatever their opponents and the Seattle weather throws their way as well as are out prove the football on the east side of the state deserves some recognition.
"I've seen all over social media that the east side is making a statement," said quarterback Dayton Davis, "because no one thinks we can come in and win the whole thing. I've noticed that when we go play people from the west side of the state, they think of us as a lower level than them. I feel like that they have to respect us at some point, but I don't think they will until we win a state championship."
Kennewick takes on Eastside Catholic Saturday at 4 PM at Memorial Stadium.
In 4A, Kamiakin heads west to face #1 Graham Kapowsin. In 1A, Royal hosts Kings on Saturday as well as the Knights look for their 10th state title.