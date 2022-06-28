The 2022 Earl Barden Classic was not a particularly close game with the East team winning 36-12.
Made up of players primarily from Eastern Washington the East jumped out to a 3-score lead before the West would finally get on the board.
Lakeside's Dawson Tobeck was named the offensive MVP for the East after scoring the first two touchdowns of the game, one on an end around and the other on a reception.
Zillah's Zane Delp was named the East's defensive MVP while teammate Braydon Flood returned a fumble for a score.
The game highlighted seniors from smaller schools in Washington as a way to attract college offers or just offer one more time to play football.