After a state championship last season, the Ellensburg Bulldogs are hoping to repeat this year, and they're off to a great start.
After going 26-0 in the 21-22 season, they've started off this season with seven straight wins, for a total of 33 in a row.
But don't think that this year's team is worried about what happened last year.
"It definitely boosts it, but I would say we don't really think about the past," said senior guard Rylee Leishman. "We think more about the future; what are we going to do every day that made us successful and do that every single day so we can make sure we improve and not stay the same as last year."
UW commit Olivia Anderson agreed saying, "Since last year's team we have really come in with a chip on our shoulder. Just coming, working hard each and every day trying to be our best."
The team also has a new voice at the helm with Tim Ravet moving from coaching the boys team in Kittitas to Ellensburg with the retirement of Jack Whitney.
"I hope I bring passion, intensity and the ability to really care and push and try to make them better for the next level."
The Bulldogs are also taking on all comers having played three 4A and one 3A school to start this new season.
When asked why it's working, the girls say they have great chemistry.
"We've been playing together for forever, since second grade," said Anderson. "So to get to grow up and play with these girls for my last year of high school basketball is pretty cool."
Leishman laughed when answering the question saying, "They are super funny. You'll have like a bad day at school and then you'll come into practice and everything is just; Ok, it's not as bad. They lift you up. They're constantly having good attitudes."
After the Christmas break, the Bulldogs face the Davis Pirates, then play one of the top 1A teams in the state, Cashmere.
On January 3rd, SWX will be broadcasting the Ellensburg-Prosser game.