The Ellensburg girls basketball team had one of the most dominant seasons and on Saturday, hoisted a state trophy.
"We've worked so hard for this moment," said senior Madison Kennedy, "so it feels so rewarding as a team."
They finished a perfect 26-0 that was capped by a 20 point win in the state championship. The Bulldogs beat Burlington-Edison 52-32 en route to a 2A state title.
"It's just crazy," said senior Katie Blume. "We've all been dreaming about this since we were so young, planning on it for so long."
It was a perfect season and a perfect way for the Bulldogs seniors to end their high school career.
"It hasn't really settled yet," said senior Dylan Philip, "so I'm kind of in shock. I'm so grateful for who we won it with, our team. The family that we created with this team and how we were able to pull it out in the end."