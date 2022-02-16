The Ellensburg girls basketball team (22-0) is ranked second in the state of Washington in 2A. Undefeated; and on Wednesday night, added District Champions to their list of accomplishments.
The Bulldogs rolled past the Prosser Mustangs 59-19 to earn a trip to state. Ellensburg had home court advantage, and jumped out to a 22-2 lead after one quarter.
Ellensburg was lead by Olivia Anderson with 20 points while Jamison Philip added 10.
Prosser was paced by Halle Wright with 9 points; The Mustangs face Othello with a trip to state on the line.