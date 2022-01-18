As COVID-19 continues to be a problem in the sports world... locally... spectators at high school sports are being reminded to mask up.
Benton-Franklin Health Officer Doctor Amy Person says so, far so good but they are monitoring closely.
"We recognize the importance of both academics and social engagement and physical fitness for students. Until we see signs that sports are demonstrating an unacceptable risk ... we will allow them to continue under the very careful safety protocols."
The Pasco School District is reminding fans they are expected to remain masked during any indoor activity.
The Kittitas Health District joined three others in North Central Washington by limiting crowds to 50% capacity along with masking requirements.
In an interview with The Columbian newspaper out of Vancouver WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman says with playoffs coming up soon spectators need to wear masks or they will cancel events.
State playoffs are scheduled to begin in February.