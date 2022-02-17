CWAC District 5/6 Boys Championship

Prosser 68

Grandview 59

District 5/6 Consolation Semifinal - Loser Out Game

Ellensburg 55

East Valley 41

Ellensburg plays Prosser for state berth

MCC/GSL 4A Boys District 8 

Loser Out Games:

MCC #2 Richland 74 - MCC #3 Chiawana 49

GSL #2 Central Valley 61 GSL #3 Lewis & Clark 55

Richland plays Central Valley for state berth

MCC/GSL 3A Boys District 8 

Loser Out Games

GSL #2 Mead 77 - MCC #2 Walla Walla 59

GSL #1 Mt. Spokane 75 - GSL #4 University 68

Mead plays Central Valley for state berth

MCC/GSL 4A Girls District 8 

Loser Out Games

GSL #1 Gonzaga Prep 56 - GSL #2 Lewis & Clark 39

MCC #1 Pasco 47 - MCC #4 Kamiakin 32

Pasco plays Gonzaga Prep for state berth

MCC/GSL 3A Girls District 8 

Loser Out Games

GSL #2 Ferris 45 - GSL #3 Mt. Spokane 33

MCC #2 Kennewick 59 - GSL #4 University 56

Kennewick plays Ferris for state berth

