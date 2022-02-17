CWAC District 5/6 Boys Championship
Prosser 68
Grandview 59
District 5/6 Consolation Semifinal - Loser Out Game
Ellensburg 55
East Valley 41
Ellensburg plays Prosser for state berth
MCC/GSL 4A Boys District 8
Loser Out Games:
MCC #2 Richland 74 - MCC #3 Chiawana 49
GSL #2 Central Valley 61 GSL #3 Lewis & Clark 55
Richland plays Central Valley for state berth
MCC/GSL 3A Boys District 8
Loser Out Games
GSL #2 Mead 77 - MCC #2 Walla Walla 59
GSL #1 Mt. Spokane 75 - GSL #4 University 68
Mead plays Central Valley for state berth
MCC/GSL 4A Girls District 8
Loser Out Games
GSL #1 Gonzaga Prep 56 - GSL #2 Lewis & Clark 39
MCC #1 Pasco 47 - MCC #4 Kamiakin 32
Pasco plays Gonzaga Prep for state berth
MCC/GSL 3A Girls District 8
Loser Out Games
GSL #2 Ferris 45 - GSL #3 Mt. Spokane 33
MCC #2 Kennewick 59 - GSL #4 University 56
Kennewick plays Ferris for state berth