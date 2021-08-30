High school football kicks off this Friday, and the Grandview Greyhounds have big expectations heading into this year.
The team boasts almost 30% more players than in the spring season. The Greyhounds only lost eight seniors in the spring, leaving some holes on the line to fill in. Now with a senior class of more than 15 players, head coach Darren Mezger says Grandview will be ready to go this Friday.
"We're up to 56-57 kids rather than 40," said Mezger. "There's more depth, more competition, and there's more experience, so we're really excited for our kids. Almost every area, we have a lot kids with varsity experience, so we should be ready to go week one against Wahluke."
Mezger said that one player that put in a lot of work over the summer was senior utility player Mickel Magana, who comes into this year as a leader on the field as wel as in the locker room.
"Even the lower classmen," said Magana, "they come in with energy and I really like it a lot. Our goal is to leave the program better than we found it. At least for the seniors, that's what the goal is: Leave the program better than we found it."
The Greyhounds host Wahluke Friday night at 7:00.