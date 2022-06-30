When Granger High School student-athletes return in August, they'll see several upgrades with updated locker rooms, new goal posts, and a new track amongst the changes.
Athletic Director Dave Pearson said it's been 52 years since they had a new track surface.
"I would be surprised if our high school and middle school track numbers don't significantly increase now that we'll have nice facilities. As far as the community goes, this will be a great place to come down and walk the track or run it. It's going to be awesome for everybody."
Pearson also noted that they believe this will allow them to host track and field meets, something that they haven't done in more than a decade.
Former students have lamented missing out on these upgrades according to Pearson, but those that will return are ready.
"The incoming students; everybody has been really excited. Kids coming up and just talking about how awesome it's going to be to have a nice facility that they get to use, train on, etc. Everybody is pretty excited."
These upgrades come from grant funding that the school qualified for and Pearson says they hope to continue to make improvements.
Pearson noted that they will have fall practices beginning in late August.