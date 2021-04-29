The Mid-Columbia Conference spring sports season is almost finished, but one team made an early, unplanned exit.
The Hanford boys soccer team learned on Wednesday night that the rest of their season had been canceled. Falcons head soccer coach Jack Klose said one of the toughest parts about delivering that message was being unable to do it in person.
Four students at Hanford High School have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past two weeks. Between contact tracing and the quarantine period, the rest of their season was canceled due to there being just two games left on the schedule.
This isn't the first time the pandemic has affected their season. All springs sports seasons were canceld in March 2020 when the Corona virus first entered the scene.
"It's a great group of young men," said Coack Klose. "I'm glad they at least got to walk on the pitch, but it just breaks my heart. I think they need to end on their terms. I think kids need that, and this is twice now."
Seniors this season had to deal with a canceled season last year and didn't get the chance to face the closure of finishing out their high school career.
"It kind of felt like I got robbed a bit of that experience," said Hanford senior Shane Kieffer. "It wasn't easy thinking back to the last 5 minutes of my last game like how much harder I could of gone and all that. We didn't have a great season, but it's about running the race and finishing the race, and to take the runner out before he crosses the finish line takes away from the experience as a whole."
The regular season ends next week.