The Hanford Falcons got to do something this year that had never been done, win a football game on their campus.
Their new field opened at the end of last season against Hermiston on senior night.
The Bulldogs won that game, so the Falcons had to wait nearly a full year to get another opportunity and it came when they beat Mountain View September 23rd.
Senior running back Kevin Hester says it meant a lot to the team and will help the program.
"A lot of the kids look at the stadium, a lot of little kids. We got our Junior Falcon program going and I think a lot of kids look over and see the big kids practicing and think one day they'll look up and that'll be them. So they look forward to it."
The Falcons will continue to split games at home and at Fran Rish depending on expected crowd size among other factors until they can get upgrades at the new field.
Coach Nick Baker says it feels like home.
"If you've been out here, especially on a game night, it just feels right. Everyone has commented to me about how cool it feels when we're out here. I know it's a small high school stadium, but it just feels good. It feels like it's the right place to be at."
Baker says they want to go undefeated at the new stadium as long as possible and that that will help build their program.
Hanford plays Pasco this Friday night as our SWX game of the week.
The broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m.