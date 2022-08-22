Before Hanford started football practices this month, they already had a major challenge to overcome.
Starting quarterback Cole Mullins was diagnosed with cancer and would not play.
The players were understandably shocked at first, but have used it as a rallying point.
"He's one of my best friends," said Malakai Silva, a senior lineman. "I take it as motivation. I want to work better for him and for me every single day."
Another senior Ben Duffield agreed noting, "I personally take it as motivation to work harder. I know that if he was out here, he'd be busting his butt, so that's what I'm working on."
The team is focused to get back to a winning record, and maybe set themselves up for a postseason opportunity.
"We have a lot of people that are very excited to play this year and they're wanting to put in the work for it," according to Trenton Rowton, a senior center and nose tackle. "I feel like that's going to be a pretty good starting point."
Senior WR/CB Kade Armstrong said, "We just gotta be a brotherhood and work together. That's pretty much it."
Senior Kevin Hester noted, "Throughout this summer we've really grown in leadership. A lot of older guys are stepping up. We've had a lot of hardships and I think that's really pushed us over the edge to help us come together as a unit."
Hester is about 1,000 yards shy of the school rushing record which he says he hopes to break.
Coach Nick Baker says they'll go with Eli Perkes at quarterback.
"He's very athletic, very talented. I think the only thing right now with Eli is just losing some senior leadership that Cole has with the team. And Cole has that experience of being a starter for a whole season with us. But Eli does a lot of really good things."
Baker says their focus is on passion, preparation and production, something he says will help the players on and off the field.
Hanford is coming off a 1-8 2021 season.
Their first game is September 2nd at Hermiston.