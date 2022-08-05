The Tri-Cities high school football community and beyond are rallying behind Hanford Quarterback Cole Mullins.
According to a GoFundMe page created by Mullins' cousin, the Senior Falcon started feeling weakness in his arm and numbness in his hand before it would eventually spread to his legs.
It was discovered that Mullins had a tumor digging into his spinal cord and he was airlifted to Seattle Children's Hospital.
After running tests, it was discovered by Ewing Sarcoma, an aggressive cancer.
The Mayo Clinic says the cancer most often begins in the leg bones or pelvis and is more common in children and teenagers.
Teams from around the MCC have shown their support for Mullins taking pictures with his Hanford jersey and the hashtag ColeStron9 with the nine representing the G in strong.