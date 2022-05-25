For the first time in 15 years, the Hanford Falcons will be in the state softball tournament despite a losing record during the regular season.
Hanford entered the MCC/GSL bi-district tournament as the lowest seed, seven of seven, so it would be understandable if people didn't believe they'd get to this point.
Their regular season record was 9-15, but in the play-in game at that district tournament, they beat Lewis and Clark 21-0.
Then they took on Chiawana and Senior Pitcher Graci Brady said, "In [that game] we pulled it together and I think we had our full potential out and a lot of energy going through the game and we wanted it more than they did."
The Falcons beat the Riverhawks 8-6 and then took down the top team in the GSL, Gonzaga Prep guaranteeing their spot in state.
Jessa Duggan, Junior Catcher, noted, "I think it's just all coming together in general. We're hitting better, we're fielding better with less errors."
Brady agreed, "We have a lot of girls with a lot of talent and potential. I feel like we put in all of our work on the field and we want to give it our all."
Hanford will be looking for their first hardware in softball in their 16th trip.
They will be the 16th seed in the 4A tournament taking on Kentwood in the first round.
Duggan said, "We definitely have to hit. We're going against a tough team. And making as few errors as possible."
However it turns out, this is an experience the girls won't forget.
"I know when I was a freshman, all the seniors talked about state," said Brady. "It seemed like the best thing ever, so I'm very excited to go."
Duggan was equally excited.
"It's the first time in a very long time so I think all of us deserve it and it's going to be a fun time."
Hanford's game against Kentwood happens at Noon Friday in Spokane at the Merkel Sports Complex.