Here are your scores for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Big 9 Boys:
Bellevue 78, Davis 66
Eisenhower 53, Highline 44
MCC Girls:
Ellensburg 59, Chiawana 45
MCC Boys:
Ferris 54, Walla Walla 52
CWAC Girls:
Heritage 67, Selah 61
Ephrata 54, Royal 32
Wapato 61, Prosser 56
Naches Valley 48, Othello 46
CWAC Boys:
Ephrata 54, Royal 31
Othello 66, Naches Valley 53
Wenatchee 53, Selah 45
SCAC Girls:
Connell 25, Granger 22
College Place 57, River View 16
White Swan 71, Wahluke 28
SCAC Boys:
Connell 65, Granger 56
River View 54, College Place 49
White Swan, Wahluke
EWAC Girls:
Mabton 63, Lake Roosevelt 45
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 48, Columbia (Burbank) 32
EWAC Boys:
Dayton/Waitsburg 55, Naselle 31
Lake Roosevelt 76, Mabton 50
Columbia 59, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 57