Here are your scores for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Big 9 Boys:

Bellevue 78, Davis 66

Eisenhower 53, Highline 44

MCC Girls:

Ellensburg 59, Chiawana 45

MCC Boys:

Ferris 54, Walla Walla 52

CWAC Girls:

Heritage 67, Selah 61

Ephrata 54, Royal 32

Wapato 61, Prosser 56

Naches Valley 48, Othello 46

CWAC Boys:

Ephrata 54, Royal 31

Othello 66, Naches Valley 53

Wenatchee 53, Selah 45

SCAC Girls:

Connell 25, Granger 22

College Place 57, River View 16

White Swan 71, Wahluke 28

SCAC Boys:

Connell 65, Granger 56

River View 54, College Place 49

White Swan, Wahluke

EWAC Girls:

Mabton 63, Lake Roosevelt 45

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 48, Columbia (Burbank) 32

EWAC Boys:

Dayton/Waitsburg 55, Naselle 31

Lake Roosevelt 76, Mabton 50

Columbia 59, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 57