The first-ever Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic takes place over Labor Day weekend in Pendleton.
Pros from the Epson Tour, which is the final stop before you get to the LPGA, will be competing including some from Idaho, Oregon and the Tri-Cities.
Wildhorse CEO Gary George says it's the second event in the northwest after one was started last year in Worley, ID.
"The talents of the individuals are great. I think it just showcases what a person might become, especially for our tribal youth on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and our local youth."
George also thinks bringing in the tournament will be a huge economic boost to the area.
Find out more about the event at WildhorseResort.com.
The tournament takes place September 2nd through the 4th.