Our final athlete of the month for the high school season is a state champion.
"It was a little nerve wracking watching everybody come in on the last hole cause all I had to do was wait," said Southridge senior Jillian Hui who went out early on the 2nd day of the state tournament. "It didn't hit me right away cause I was just like, 'I won?!?' I was really confused. It took a second but it was really nice."
Hui felt confident in how she was playing heading into the state tournament when I spoke to her in April as she was trying to improve on her second place finish last year.
It paid off.
"My coach was super happy and super proud of me because it was the first time seeing one his girls win state, so it was a really special moment for us."
Hui says she's proud of how she represented Southridge and being the first golfer of either gender to win a state title from the school.
Next up, she's off to Boise State beginning in the fall with plans to get a computer science degree in addition to playing golf.
"I love the coach, love the team, love the town. I have family over there as well, so that's a plus. I definitely think that it was the coach and the team that really drew me there. They're amazing people and I can't wait to spend time with them."
A little closer to home, Jillian has now some bragging rights over her sister Samantha, who was a great golfer for Southridge in her own right.
"She will always say that she won MCC three times in a row, but I'll always have a state champ," said Jillian Hui and when asked what she'd rather have, "A state title, yeah."
Hui encourages young girls who are interested in golf to try it because you can have a lot of fun and those who put in the work can be successful.
Hui won the state tournament by three strokes and was also named the MCC Player of the Year.