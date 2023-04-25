The two best girls golfers in the MCC are getting ready to end their high school careers.
Southridge Senior Jillian Hui and Pasco Senior Jillian Breedlove.
They've competed for several years against each other, but first met about six years ago.
"She walks up to me and the first thing she says is 'When's your birthday?' I'm just completely caught off guard, like who is this person," said Breedlove. "She goes, 'When's your birthday?' I was like December 27th and she's like 'Ha! You stole my name.' She turns around and she walks away and I was like, 'OK. That must be Jillian Hui.'"
Breedlove, who mostly goes by Jill, and Hui have competed for the past several years in the MCC and in junior golf.
"She's easily the fiercest competition that I've had all my high school career and all of my junior golf career too," according to Breedlove. "It's been really nice to have someone to push you and drive you to be better."
Hui agreed, "It's always pushing each other especially since there's not a lot of competition here on the east side of the state. It's really nice to have somebody to compete with."
As they push each other to get better, it's resulted in some of the best golf, not just in the Tri-Cities, but in the state.
And that has brought the two golf stars multiple accolades.
Breedlove saying that, "Being MCC Player of the Year last year was an incredible experience. I had an amazing coach and he really helped me along the way."
Hui's favorite memories are with her team and the camaraderie, but on the course, "The accomplishment I'm really proud of is getting second at state last year. I was really proud of that. I think I went 5-under over two days. I'm really proud of that."
Speaking of that state tournament, both should be among the favorites for the overall title, Hui in the 3A girls tournament in Lacey and Breedlove in the 4A girls tournament in Spokane.
"I'm playing pretty well throughout the pods and invites this year," said Hui. "I've been under a couple of times. I'm hoping to knock that one out of the park."
Breedlove finished 4th at state last year and said, "For state, you know, I think the main goal is always to go out and win and everything. But really to just keep my game going good. It feels strong right now, so just continue with that."
Jill Breedlove will be heading to Austin Peay in Tennessee to play college golf.
Jillian Hui will be off to Boise State.
The state tournament is May 23rd and 24th.