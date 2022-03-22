Kamiakin's baseball team was the MCC champs in the last normal season, back in 2019, and they're looking to get back to that in 2022.
Returning several upper classmen has the Braves poised to think big this year.
Senior Shortstop Brady Bean says, "An MCC title is a big deal to us and me too. I think that's something we're striving for. It's at the top of our list."
Senior Pitcher and 3B Payton Graham agrees, noting, "We pitch very well. We're efficient and have a great defense. Up and down the lineup we can hit the ball around the park."
Coach Steve Woods was more philosophical in his approach saying, "Defining a successful season on wins and losses is sometimes a little bit skewed in my opinion. I look for how are we improving everyday. Where are we at today, where are we at tomorrow and let the chips fall where they may."
Still, he did note that they want to win the MCC and go deep into state.
A big first step for that goal was accomplished Tuesday when the Braves defeated the defending league champion Richland Bombers.