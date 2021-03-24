What do you do when you do everything right?
You have all your eyes dotted and your tees crossed, and life still finds a way to take all your careful preparation and throw it out the window?
Well, the Kamiakin High School baseball team is about to find that out for themselves. 2019 was a great year for the braves, they won the conference championship, and their future looked to be real bright going into 2020...
Until the pandemic struck.
The Braves promising season was canceled after one game, the team would wind up graduating ten seniors, and their hopes of trying for repeat conference championships were dashed.
"We had a great group of guys going into last season," said Junior Pitcher Payton Graham. "It's just a bummer that the season got canceled."
Kamiakin will try to take on this season with only two players seeing varsity action before this season, which opens April 6th at home, against Walla Walla.