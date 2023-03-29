The Kamiakin Braves fastpitch team is off to an 8-0 start, winning all four MCC games after beating Walla Walla Tuesday.
They lost five seniors from last year's team that made it to the state tournament, including three that were on all-conference teams, but they have been dominant thus far winning every game by at least seven runs this season.
"As soon as we could start practicing we really pushed ourselves right away," said senior 2B/OF Joelie Eder. "Our practices, we tried to make them as tough as possible. That way, when we do get into a game, we can kind of relax and trust ourselves."
Senior P/1B/OF Anna-Marie Shaffer agreed noting, "We devote ourselves to work hard every single practice. Every single ball we get, everything we're doing is together, working hard together and just making sure it's all effective."
The Braves are looking for another trip to state, having not placed since winning back to back titles in 2013 and 2014 but they aren't focused on that specifically.
They are more concerned with the process that will lead them to on the field success.
"With our team kind of being a younger team, we really want to build our culture back and teach the younger girls," according to Eder. "That way they can continue keeping the Braves culture as years go on."
Shaffer says they want to focus on, "Being a family and working hard as a family. Like Joelie said earlier, we have a younger team and that just means making sure that they know that we're going to come together. We are all supportive of each other is the key to success."
The Braves are tied with Richland atop the MCC at 4-0 in league play.
Those two teams will meet on the final day of the regular season May 5th.
Long before that game though, we'll have the intra-city rivalry of Kamiakin taking on Kennewick this Friday on SWX.
We'll have the second game of their doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
You can also stream the game through our website and mobile app.