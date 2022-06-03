Kamiakin held their senior signing day ceremony in front of family and friends Wednesday.
All the athletes were excited at the opportunity to play at the next level.
"My hope is to come in and be a starter in the rotation," said Payton Graham who will be headed to Gonzaga. "Come in and do what I can with the bat to help."
Softball pitcher Maggie O'Leary is going to Lewis and Clark.
"I'm honestly just excited to learn more about College Softball. And see what the coaches can do to help me."
In total, 19 Braves were honored at the senior signing day celebration.