If you leave the KNDU station, drive down Clearwater and take a turn onto Edison around say, 3:00pm, there's a chance you'll be able to get a glimpse of one of the top cross-country teams in the nation.
For almost ten years, the Kamiakin braves have essentially ruled the Mid-Columbia Conference cross-country scene, and this year looks to be no different. Coming in as the conference champs, the Braves boys' team is ranked number one amongst 4A division high schools in Washington,
and boast the number one ranked runner in the state in Isaac Teeples.
But despite past successes, the Braves and head coach Matt Rexus are well aware that another title is not guaranteed.
"The three previous years that we've been able to win we felt really like that's where we should be. Not that we don't think we can get there this year, but we definitely feel like we have progress to make if we want to defend our title."
"It makes it so much easier to train when you're surrounded by some of the best runners in the state, the best coaches in the state and just the hardest workers around." said senior Grayson Wilcott, while Teeples is looking forward to the higher level of competition, "I'm super excited to be able to defend that title and to go into these next meets with all the other great guys in this state."