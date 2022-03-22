The Kamiakin fast pitch team finished 2nd during the 2021 regular season but won the MCC's post season tournament.
The back to back 2013 and 14 state champs haven't placed since, and they are looking to change that fact this year.
Senior Pitcher Maggie O'Leary says with the way things have gone recently, they have a lot to look forward to.
"It's been a crazy four years but it's so nice to know that there's something to fight for and keep winning for. Getting to go to state, it just means so much to have a normal season."
Madison Metcalf, Senior Catcher and Outfielder, believes this is a great team.
"I think we're a quick team and a power hitting team. That's obviously two bonuses. We also have really good chemistry which helps on defense."
Coach Kylee Lete is in her 4th year at the head of the Braves program. She says they have a lot going for them.
"We return our pitcher and she's a workhorse for us on the mound. That's a big strength for us. Our catcher is returning and she's a workhorse for us too."
The Braves dropped their first MCC contest in a loss to Walla Walla.