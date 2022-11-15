The Kamiakin Braves girls soccer team is one of four teams still standing in the state playoffs.
Run KANO faces Issaquah Friday at 5 in Puyallup for the right to play for a state title.
For the veteran team, this particular run has a lot of meaning.
"Nine of us seniors have not ever gotten this far in all of our high school experience," said midfielder Mya Lee. "For us, our last soccer, last high school soccer game, to make it to the final four really shows our dedication and our hard work."
Lee says they also have a closeness and camaraderie with each other and she says they are excited to experience everything about this trip together.
Senior Kate Christian says that playing in a league with such quality competition has also been very helpful and prepared them for these high stakes.
"We've shut down a lot of teams this year and I think we hold the record at our school for least goals against this year. Definitely just cracking down on defense, being first to those 50/50 balls. I think that's helped our team a ton. Then, just being really aggressive on our attack and dangerous up top. We've got a lot of goals up top and a lot of great combinations that have just been really creative. We have to keep attacking and being dangerous up top."
Issaquah beat defending state champ Camas to make it to the semifinals and is one of three KingCo League teams in the final four.
The winner will take on the victor of Woodinville and Skyline which is at 7.
The state championship is Saturday at 5.
All three games will take place at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.