Kamiakin graduate Trystan Vrieling got to live out the dream of many young boys, being drafted by a major league baseball team.
And to top it off, the now Gonzaga Bulldog was taken by the most storied franchise in the game, the New York Yankees.
He called the moment he found out he was drafted surreal.
"It was definitely an overwhelming feeling of joy. Obviously everything that I've put into this is finally coming to the surface. This is just the halfway point. We're just getting the opportunity to play pro ball, so have to keep pushing and get to the ultimate goal of the bigs."
Vrieling says he's thankful to god for the opportunity, to his parents for their installation of a hard work ethic and the coaches at Kamiakin and Gonzaga that have helped developed him bringing him to the Yankees.
"Ever since I was a little kid, it's been a dream to play pro ball. I know every kid says that, but realistically, in my head it's a no-brainer for me to take the contract. It's everything I've worked for and I think that I'd be not smart and it would be not intelligent for me to not to take this."
Vrieling could go back to Gonzaga if he chose, but he says he's excited to get into the Yankee system and have them develop him into a major league pitcher saying it's a great fit.
"They're known for being typically the best team in the league and it's an organization where expectations are high. You're expected to do things that not a lot of people can do. It's a great opportunity to play for such a great organization."
He also believes it's a great fit because the Yankees look at stats and numbers the same way he does and being able to use those to improve his skills.
Vrieling says while he grew up a Giants fan, he was always a believer in the Yankee way and thinks of them as the elite among the sport.